74-Year Old Woman Says Ed Orgeron Lied To Investigators About Knowledge Of Derrius Guice Allegations

Gloria Scott, a lifelong resident of New Orleans and security guard at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, alleges that she was sexually harassed by former LSU running back Derrius Guice while on the job in December 2017. Amid the ongoing turmoil within the LSU football program, she is now alleging that head coach Ed Orgeron lied to investigators when he said he was not aware of the allegations made against his former star back.

Guice and his friends approached Scott, who was 70 years old at the time, while she worked a high school game, just weeks before his final appearance with LSU. “I like to f— women like you, you older women, because y’all know y’all like us young men to f— y’all. And, you know you want this body,” she recalls him saying.

Scott claims that Guice suggestively rubbed his body, from his chest to his groin, while grinning to his laughing friends. She told Superdome management, and eventually administrators at LSU, whose football team she says she is a lifelong fan of. This week, she revealed that she spoke to head coach Ed Orgeron himself, a claim that would suggest that the coach lied to investigators looking into the troubling culture of sexual harassment and assault that permeated the football team late during Les Miles tenure, and into the beginning of Orgeron’s.

“Coach O is telling a lie,” Scott told USA Today as well as the Louisiana Senate Select Committee on Women and Children, who are looking into potential Title IX violations. “He’s not telling the truth. I don’t have no reason to lie. I know who I was talking to. He knows he talked to me.”

Gloria Scott, 74, said Derrius Guice sexually harassed and humiliated her in 2017. LSU backed Guice, saying it was her word against his. Today, Scott testified to #lalege that Ed Orgeron knew of the incident — and lied to investigators. New from me:https://t.co/06IC8FK4UR — Kenny Jacoby (@kennyjacoby) March 26, 2021

Scott’s granddaughter recalls listening in on the conversation, citing Orgeron’s unmistakable “Cajun ‘Frog voice,'” backing her grandmother’s claim. From USA Today:

In his interview with Husch Blackwell, Orgeron denied having direct communications with Scott. Orgeron said Senior Associate Athletic Director Miriam Segar “told us about the incident,” and Segar, Deputy Athletic Director Verge Ausberry and an attorney for the Baton Rouge law firm Taylor Porter “did an investigation.” But Orgeron said he himself “was not sure happened.”

Unbeknownst to Scott, this was the fourth allegation made against Guice in a two year period. He was accused of rape by two separate LSU students in 2016 and 2017, and a third student alleged that he took nude photographs without her permission of her and shared them among the football team.

Guice was not disciplined after any of those three incidents, and played in the Citrus Bowl weeks after Scott’s allegation, before declaring for the NFL Draft.

Last summer, he was released by the Washington Football Team after being arrested and charged with counts of strangulation, assault, battery and destruction of property, following multiple allegations of domestic violence. Only after his arrest did the allegations from his time at LSU come to light.

[USA Today]