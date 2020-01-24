The Spun

Report: Ed Orgeron Agrees To 6-Year Extension With LSU

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron and QB Joe Burrow celebrate national title.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 13: Head coach Ed Orgeron of the LSU Tigers raises the National Championship Trophy with Joe Burrow #9 and Grant Delpit #7 after the College Football Playoff National Championship game at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The LSU Tigers topped the Clemson Tigers, 42-25. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

The LSU Tigers have lost several assistant coaches following their national title run, but fortunately for the football program, head coach Ed Orgeron isn’t going anywhere in the near future.

Orgeron wasn’t considered a flashy hire at first to replace Les Miles. However, any doubt about his ability to coach an elite program was put to rest after this season.

LSU went 15-0 and dismantled Clemson in the national championship game. The athletic department quickly rewarded Coach O for his recent success.

According to college football insider Bruce Feldman, the Tigers have reportedly reached an agreement with Orgeron on a six-year extension.

Orgeron’s extension will be valued at more than $42 million. Coach O owns a 40-9 overall record at the helm.

Next season might be challenging for the Tigers, especially since defensive coordinator Dave Aranda and passing-game coordinator Joe Brady are gone.

Even though LSU is dealing with a lot of turnover on the coaching staff, it’s nice to see that Orgeron is under contract for the foreseeable future.

Not only will the Tigers have to replace key assistant coaches, the roster will look vastly different. A plethora of players from this year’s team declared for the NFL Draft.

We’ll see how Orgeron handles next season in Baton Rouge. Make no mistake though, he’s earned this contract extension from LSU.


