Report: Ed Orgeron Agrees To 6-Year Extension With LSU

The LSU Tigers have lost several assistant coaches following their national title run, but fortunately for the football program, head coach Ed Orgeron isn’t going anywhere in the near future.

Orgeron wasn’t considered a flashy hire at first to replace Les Miles. However, any doubt about his ability to coach an elite program was put to rest after this season.

LSU went 15-0 and dismantled Clemson in the national championship game. The athletic department quickly rewarded Coach O for his recent success.

According to college football insider Bruce Feldman, the Tigers have reportedly reached an agreement with Orgeron on a six-year extension.

Orgeron’s extension will be valued at more than $42 million. Coach O owns a 40-9 overall record at the helm.

SOURCE: Ed Orgeron and #LSU have agreed to a 6-year contract extension valued at more than $42 million in total… Orgeron is 40-9 since taking over at LSU and is 11-1 in his last 12 games against Top 10 opponents. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 24, 2020

Next season might be challenging for the Tigers, especially since defensive coordinator Dave Aranda and passing-game coordinator Joe Brady are gone.

Even though LSU is dealing with a lot of turnover on the coaching staff, it’s nice to see that Orgeron is under contract for the foreseeable future.

Not only will the Tigers have to replace key assistant coaches, the roster will look vastly different. A plethora of players from this year’s team declared for the NFL Draft.

We’ll see how Orgeron handles next season in Baton Rouge. Make no mistake though, he’s earned this contract extension from LSU.