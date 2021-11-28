“Whoever the new coach is, I wish him all the luck in the world,” Orgeron said. “I’ll always be an LSU fan.”

Ed Orgeron will not coach the bowl game, he says. He announces offensive line coach Brad Davis will coach the bowl. #LSU — Brody Miller (@BrodyAMiller) November 28, 2021

To be honest, there’s no better way for Ed Orgeron to go out than this. He’s riding off into the sunset after an upset win over the Texas A&M Aggies.

Way to go, Coach O.

The real question now is who will LSU make a run after for its next permanent head coach? Rumor has it Jimbo Fisher is the Tigers’ No. 1 candidate.

Fisher shot down the LSU rumors earlier this season.

“I ain’t going nowhere, I don’t wanna be nowhere else,” Fisher said. “I love being right here. Is that clean enough? … We may recruit the No. 1… we’re gonna recruit an unbelievable class this year, OK? So I’m the dumbest human being on God’s earth who’s gonna recruit all these guys to A&M so I can go across over here and go play against them.”

