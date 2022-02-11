Ed Orgeron Asked To Pick Between Joe Burrow, Reggie Bush

Ed Orgeron has had the privilege of coaching some of the greatest college football players of the past 35 years, including Heisman Trophy winners Reggie Bush and Joe Burrow. But between those two college legends, who does he think is better?

In an interview with Dan Patrick on Friday, Orgeron was asked to choose between the two. He said that while he liked Bush, he’d pick Burrow because of the value the quarterback position has.

“I like Reggie, but what Joe Burrow did for us at LSU, he’s the greatest player, in my opinion, in LSU history,” Orgeron said, via Saturday Down South. “But to have a quarterback, to win the championship, you need a great quarterback. I learned that from Jimmy Johnson. Get a great quarterback, who’s smart and tough, and get a great defensive line.”

Orgeron continued to speak glowingly of Burrow. He acknowledged that it was a hard question but said that Burrow set the tempo and was the team leader.

“Joe set the tempo for everybody,” Orgeron said. “So I got to say it’s Joe, but that’s a hard question.”

Ed Orgeron was the assistant head coach at USC from 1998 to 2004, right as Reggie Bush was coming into his own. But he wasn’t around for Bush’s legendary 2005 season.

At LSU, Orgeron got to see Joe Burrow evolve into one of the greatest quarterbacks in college football history. Together, the two greatest one of the greatest teams to ever win a national title.

It wouldn’t be a huge shock if Orgeron was just a tiny bit biased towards the guy who he made history with.