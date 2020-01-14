Video: Coach O Gives Final ‘Go Tigers’ Of The Season

Before and after every game, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron caps his on-field interview with a rousing “Go (Geaux) Tigahs.” His unbelievably unique, cajun growl makes it a true signature for the fourth-year head coach.

Tonight, between those to “Geaux,” LSU put up 42 points, 628 total yards, and gave held Trevor Lawrence and company to 28 and 394, respectively. LSU’s offense showed why it was arguably the greatest in college football history, and a defense, that probably didn’t receive enough credit entering the game, had an incredible night.

The always emotional Coach O gave a great post-game interview, noting just how much his Heisman-winning quarterback Joe Burrow, who had six total touchdowns tonight, meant to him. After giving his thoughts, he was given the opportunity for one final “Geaux Tigahs” of the 2019-20 season.

Enjoy this one, LSU fans.

Final Coach O GEAUX TIGERS of the season pic.twitter.com/15SkrLrc90 — gifdsports (@gifdsports) January 14, 2020

Burrow finished 31-for-29 for 463 yards and five touchdowns, with 58 rushing yards and a score on the ground. He finished with a record-setting 60 passing touchdowns on the year.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire was dynamic as always, putting up 21 touches for 164 yards in total.

Ja’Marr Chase was electric, catching nine passes for 221 yards and two touchdowns on the night.

On the other side, LSU’s talented defense gave Lawrence fits. He completed just 18-of-37 throws for 234 yards, and was held out of the end zone as a passer. Travis Etienne had some moments, but finished with 78 yards and a touchdown. Burrow had more passing yards and Clemson had yards total.

Ed Orgeron is now just the fifth active national championship-winning head coach in college football. He replaced one—Les Miles—as LSU’s head coach, and beat the other three this year: Alabama’s Nick Saban, Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher, and now, Clemson’s Dabo Swinney.

[@gifdsports]