Ed Orgeron Comments On LSU’s Surprising Transfer

LSU received unfortunate news this past Monday regarding Dare Rosenthal. The senior left tackle will enter the transfer portal and play elsewhere this fall.

The Tigers were hopeful that all five starting offensive linemen from last season would be back in the fold for the 2021 season. Obviously that won’t be the case since Rosenthal is on his way out.

Rosenthal will no longer be on LSU’s roster due to a violation of school policies. This wasn’t the first time he faced disciplinary measures from the team.

On Tuesday morning, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron appeared on ESPN Baton Rouge’s “Off The Bench” to discuss Rosenthal’s departure from the program.

“Yeah, listen, LSU loves Dare. Dare loved LSU,” Orgeron said. “I recruited him out of Ferriday High School as a defensive lineman, he came here.

“He’s going to be a great left, offensive tackle. He had some personal situation that he had to take care of. It was a hard decision for him, but we wish him the best. We’re gonna miss him.”

Orgeron didn’t release any specifics as to how Rosenthal violated school policies, but it’s pretty clear the left tackle’s time in Baton Rouge has come to an end.

Now that Rosenthal is out of the picture, Cam Wire is expected to be the starting left tackle for the Tigers this upcoming season.