How Coach O Cut His Forehead Before The National Title

Ed Orgeron is a master motivator, even if it may not always be beneficial to his health. Ahead of tonight’s National Championship Game, he got a bit nicked up trying to pump up his LSU Tigers.

Coach O gave an interview before the game, capped by his famous perfectly cajun “Go Tigahs.” Many noticed that he appeared to have a cut on his forehead.

According to the ESPN broadcast, it was self-inflicted. He reportedly punished himself to get his guys fired up.

According to the broadcast, Ed Orgeron got that cut because he punched himself trying to hype up the players during practice. lmao pic.twitter.com/YD5UnJvkCW — SB Nation (@SBNation) January 14, 2020

This isn’t a first for Ed Orgeron, which, if you’ve read anything about the LSU head coach, won’t come as a surprise. In 2018, AL.com wrote about it being a fairly common part of his pregame routine.

“Before one of the games,” (former LSU quarterback Danny) Etling said, “he’ll come down and drink a whole Red Bull, smashes it on his head, lifts off his shirt and he’s punching himself in the jaw getting us ready, pumped up to play. That’s Coach O for you.”

Red Bulls are also a common motivational device. ESPN‘s David Hale had a particularly wonderful Coach O story from this season, from offensive lineman Lloyd Cushenberry.

Before games, LSU has a team meeting in which the Tigers hold a “Call Out Session.” It’s essentially a pep rally in the team hotel. Orgeron is always the star, but there’s one session from last season that stands out. “Coach O comes in to try to get us fired up. He’s carrying two Red Bulls,” Cushenberry said. “He rips his shirt off and shotguns both Red Bulls. Everybody was fired up after that.”

Long live Coach O.