LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Files For Divorce From Wife Kelly

What had been a great year for Ed Orgeron took an unfortunate turn in late February. According to a report, the LSU football coach and his wife of 23 years, Kelly Orgeron, have filed for divorce.

The two were married in Feb. 1997. That year, Orgeron coached his final season as the defensive line coach at Syracuse. He parlayed it into the same job, along with assistant head coach and recruiting coordinator titles, at USC the following season.

The couple has raised three adult sons. Twins Parker and Cody Orgeron are 22, and both play or have played football at FCS McNeese State. Cody is the team’s starting quarterback, while Parker played wide receiver for the Cowboys. He served on staff last season.

Kelly Orgeron’s eldest son from a previous marriage, Tyler Spotts-Orgeron, is 28. He serves under Ed Orgeron as LSU offensive analyst. He graduated from the school in 2018, per his brief coaching staff bio.

According to the Lafayette Daily Advertiser, the two filed for divorce on Feb. 26, less than two months after Orgeron led LSU to the national championship.

Orgeron filed for divorce on Feb. 26 in East Baton Rouge Parish court, according to the Baton Rouge Advocate. Orgeron stated he and his wife separated two days previously.

Obviously, this is a trying time for the family. We hope they are all doing okay given the circumstances.

