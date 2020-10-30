Ed Orgeron Had Brutally Honest Comment About Being Fired By Ole Miss

It might sound crazy to say getting fired by Ole Miss was the best thing to happen to LSU football coach Ed Orgeron, but you can make a strong argument that’s the truth.

Orgeron had a strong resume as an assistant USC, where he became an excellent defensive line coach and recruiter. Ole Miss then hired Coach O in 2004 to replace David Cutcliffe. The program was hoping he’d take them to new heights, but he managed to win just 10 games in a three-year span.

After his team blew a double-digit lead to Mississippi State in the 2007 season finale, Ole Miss decided to fire Orgeron. Losing a marquee job in the SEC seems like a tough pill to swallow, and yet it sounds like Coach O was relieved that he was let go by the Rebels.

“That night we all actually danced around in our living room together,” Orgeron said. “We were getting out of there.”

More Flip The Script: Coach O after being let go at Ole Miss. "That night we all actually danced around in our living room together. We were getting out of there!" — Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) October 30, 2020

Ed Orgeron eventually received another shot in the SEC as the head coach of the LSU Tigers, and the rest is history.

LSU had a season for the ages in 2019, as Coach O led the program to its first national title since 2007. There’s a chance that LSU team will go down as one of the greatest teams assembled in college football history.

This year has been a little bit of a letdown for Orgeron so far, but he lost a ton of talent to the NFL. Besides, he bought himself a few years of security due to his championship in 2019.

[Dennis Dodd]