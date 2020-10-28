The Spun

Ed Orgeron Gives Update On Myles Brennan’s Injury Status

Coach O on the field during LSU vs. Oklahoma.

The LSU Tigers were able to take down the South Carolina Gamecocks this past week without the services of starting QB Myles Brennan. But ahead of their huge game against Auburn, Ed Orgeron wouldn’t mind having him back.

Speaking to the media this week, Coach O offered an update on his injured QB. He announced that Myles Brennan has not been able to practice this week, and does not believe he will play on Saturday.

That said, Coach O did offer some room for optimism. He said that “things could change” before the Auburn game.

But right now it looks like Brennan would need to make a semi-miraculous recovery to play against Gus Malzahn’s team. That means that TJ Finley will be under center for LSU again.

Finley played well in his first start for LSU last week. He went 17-of-21 for 265 yards and two touchdowns with one interception in his debut for the Tigers.

Fortunately for the Tigers, the rest of their offense has kicked into gear at just the right time.

Running backs Tyrion Edward-Prince and John Emery Jr. combined for 223 yards and two touchdowns on 40 carries in the South Carolina win.

Meanwhile, wideouts Terrace Marshall Jr. and Jaray Jenkins proved to be the kind of dynamic playmakers they need, combining on nine catches for 164 yards and two Marshall touchdowns.

LSU can definitely pull off win over their SEC West rivals this weekend if they play like they did last week.

But they’ll probably have to do so without Myles Brennan.


