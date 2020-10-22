LSU football will be ushering in a new starting quarterback when the Tigers play the South Carolina Gamecocks this Saturday. But head coach Ed Orgeron doesn’t sound too confident in his new signal-caller.

Previous starter Myles Brennan has been ruled out for Saturday’s contest. Brennan is currently dealing with a partially torn oblique muscle. His injury opened the door for a brand new LSU quarterback competition this week.

Two of LSU’s 2020 signees – TJ Finley and Max Johnson – went toe-to-toe in practice this week. But it’ll be Finley who gets the nod at quarterback when the Tigers play the Gamecocks on Saturday.

Despite being named the starter, Finley isn’t receiving a vote of confidence from his head coach just yet. Orgeron told reporters Thursday evening that “just because TJ is starting right now doesn’t mean Max won’t do a better job.” Apparently, Orgeron’s decision to go with Finley came down to Finley making a couple better plays on third down during practice this week.

Ed Orgeron: "Just because TJ is starting right now doesn't mean Max won't do a better job…it's all about competition"#LSU — Brian Holland (@BHollandSports) October 22, 2020

Ed Orgeron: "It could've been the flip of a coin, honestly…TJ had one or two more better plays on 3rd down's, that's all it was"#LSU — Brian Holland (@BHollandSports) October 22, 2020

Ouch. Head coach Ed Orgeron might want to rethink his strategy here. Obviously competition’s a good thing. But it doesn’t sound like he’s confident in TJ Finley or Max Johnson heading into the weekend.

A vote of confidence from one of the most prestigious coaches in the nation would go a long way for either of the two true freshman quarterbacks. Instead, it sounds like both have plenty left to prove.

LSU football heads into Saturday’s game desperately needing a win. But it doesn’t sound promising based on Orgeron’s quarterback comments.