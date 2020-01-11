Ed Orgeron Has Update On RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire Before Title Game

Prior to the Peach Bowl between LSU and Oklahoma, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire suffered a hamstring injury in practice. It affected how many snaps he saw in the College Football Playoff semifinal, but it won’t hinder his availability in the national championship game.

Edwards-Helaire has been one of the many reasons that LSU made the Playoff. He has 1,304 rushing yards and 17 total touchdowns this season.

With kickoff for the national title game still two days away, LSU’s all-purpose back has time to rest his hamstring. And yet, it doesn’t sound like he’ll need that extra time off.

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron provided an update on Edwards-Helaire today.

Orgeron said that Edwards-Helaire is 100 percent healthy entering the final game of the season.

This is really encouraging news for the Tigers as they prepare to face the defending champions on Monday night.

Ed Orgeron says RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire is 100 percent pic.twitter.com/b5Q53P7Hn5 — Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) January 11, 2020

Edwards-Helaire is one of the main weapons for the Tigers and their top option out of the backfield. When he’s healthy it allows the LSU offense to balance out its passing attack with its running game.

It’ll be interesting to see how effective he is against Clemson’s defense.

Kickoff for the national championship is at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.