College Football Insider Says 1 Major Head Coach Could Be In Trouble After Tonight

LSU football currently trails Kentucky 14-0 at the half. Given how this season has gone for both teams, it isn’t a major surprise, which makes things worse for Ed Orgeron’s program, just two years removed from a national championship.

Last season, LSU went just 5-5 on the heels of its national title. While some began calling Orgeron into question without 2019 passing game coordinator Joe Brady and defensive coordinator Dave Aranda on staff, he was still very much in the post-title honeymoon.

At 3-2, potentially dropping to 3-3, the shine is starting to come off the Coach O. Kentucky has outgained LSU 202 to 129, and has looked like the better team, despite all of the talent on the LSU roster. Falling to the No. 16 team in the country shouldn’t feel like a big deal, but the Tigers may not even make a bowl if things keep up.

We’ve seen whispers about Orgeron potentially hitting the hot seat this year. Dan Wolken says that talk could start heating up if the Tigers don’t turn this one around.

Kentucky up 14-0 at halftime on LSU. In my mind, Orgeron Watch begins tomorrow if this one doesn't turn around. — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) October 10, 2021

Another major pen in the college football world, Pete Thamel, called it the “inevitable unwinding of Ed Orgeron’s tenure continuing.” That’s pretty damning.

The inevitable unwinding of Ed Orgeron's tenure at LSU is continuing. LSU down 14-0 at halftime at Kentucky and really isn't equipped to come back. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) October 10, 2021

They’re not alone. ESPN’s Paul Finebaum identified that Coach O is in trouble earlier this week, during an appearance on the ESPN College Football Podcast.

“This puts Ed Orgeron right in the middle of the conversation,” Finebaum said, per 247Sports. “Ed has been living week to week since we sat here five weeks ago after UCLA. He escaped Mississippi State, but he’s got serious problems, Matt. He picked a really bad time to lose a game you should have won because now he has to get on a plane Friday and go to Lexington, which is a surprising team. And if you think it gets easier after that, it doesn’t. He has Florida after that, he still has Alabama and Arkansas and Ole Miss. I won’t even mention Texas A&M because that game is probably not going to matter. He’s got a realistic chance of having a disastrous season and in Baton Rouge, that usually spells one thing.”

LSU’s schedule after today’s game at No. 16 Kentucky:

vs. No. 20 Florida

at No. 17 Ole Miss

BYE

at No. 1 Alabama

vs. No. 13 Arkansas

vs. ULM

vs. Texas A&M

The SEC West is as unforgiving as it gets, especially for programs with the expectations of LSU.