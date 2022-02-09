Ed Orgeron Makes Opinion On Working At Alabama Clear

Former LSU head coach Ed Orgeron isn’t ruling out an eventual return to coaching, but you can forget him ever working at one particular program.

Orgeron did a lengthy in-studio interview this week with WGNO Sports Director Ed Daniels, discussing, among other things, Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase in the Super Bowl and his own coaching future.

When Daniels brought up a viewer email worrying that Orgeron could one day coach under Nick Saban at Alabama, the 2019 national champion quickly nixed the idea.

“It will never happen. It will never happen,” Orgeron said. “That will never happen with Ed Orgeron, I promise you.”

Orgeron beat Saban and the Crimson Tide during LSU’s 2019 championship season. After the game, he delivered a legendary NSFW locker room speech that would admittedly make it sort of awkward if he had to work for Alabama down the line.

While Orgeron was adamant about never working in Tuscaloosa, he did say he would consider returning to coaching if the right opportunity presented itself.

“I think so,” Orgeron said when asked if he will coach again. “I’m not itching right now. I’m enjoying my time off with my family. …I had to take some time off. I’m not looking for a certain job or nothing like that, but if the right thing comes along, yes. But if it doesn’t, I’ll be fine.”