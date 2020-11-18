Ed Orgeron Offers Update On LSU QB Situation

After a two-week absence, LSU football returns this week in a road game against Arkansas. Heading into the game, head coach Ed Orgeron had an important update on their QB situation.

Speaking to the media this week, Coach O said that there is still no decision on injured QB Myles Brennan. Orgeron said that despite making progress this week, it doesn’t look likely that he makes his return this week.

Brennan has been out of action since suffering a torn abdominal muscle and a hip injury in October. He was playing fairly well, completing 60.3-percent of his passes for 1,112 yards and 11 touchdowns through three games.

Filling in for Brennan since his injury have been TJ Finley and Max Johnson. But the results from those two have been mixed to put it gently.

Finley looked good in a win over South Carolina, only to be benched against Auburn after throwing two picks. Johnson took over but couldn’t do much to avoid the 48-11 loss.

2020 has been a pretty bad letdown year for LSU so far. Their season-opening loss to Mississippi State was clearly a sign of things to come.

We may have expected some kind of drop-off in production given all of the star power that left the team on the field and even off it. But what we’ve seen from LSU this year is simply jaw-dropping.

Ed Orgeron might not suffer any consequences for this season give how crazy 2020 is. But if these kinds of struggles carry over into 2021, things will start getting dicey for the LSU head coach.

Will LSU solve their QB situation before the end of the year?