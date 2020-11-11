Ed Orgeron Provides Discouraging Update On LSU QB Myles Brennan

LSU quarterback Myles Brennan remains out of action with an injury, and there’s a chance the Tigers won’t be getting him back this season.

Brennan has not played since October 10 due to a torn abdominal muscle. This morning, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said the junior signal caller might need surgery.

Brennan is “likely out for the season” according to 247Sports’ Brandon Marcello.

No final decision yet on #LSU QB Myles Brennan, but surgery might be a possibility, Ed Orgeron says. Likely out for the season with abdominal and hip issue. — Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) November 11, 2020

In the first three games of the season, Brennan passed for 1,112 yards, 11 touchdowns and three interceptions.

Freshmen T.J. Finley and Max Johnson have split the quarterback duties with Brennan out of the lineup. Finley threw for 265 yards and two touchdowns in a win over South Carolina but struggled mightily in the ensuing loss to Auburn.

Johnson, the son of former NFL quarterback Brad Johnson, replaced Finley in the 48-11 loss to the Tigers and threw for 172 yards and his first career touchdown.

LSU was scheduled to play Alabama this weekend, but the game has been postponed due to COVID-19. The Tigers are scheduled to travel to Arkansas next Saturday.