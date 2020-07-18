Ed Orgeron Reveals His “Gut Feeling” For 2020 CFB Season

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron is maintaining his optimistic outlook on college football being played this year.

Six months removed from a thrilling championship run, the Tigers are gearing up for the 2020 season. But there remains major concerns about college football being played in the fall. Some feel it would be wise to delay or even cancel the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Conference commissioners will have to act quickly, though. Most college football programs will begin fall camp is just a few weeks. Almost all major programs are currently conducting voluntary off-season team workouts.

With major decisions looming in the near future, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron is “almost certain” the Tigers are going to play football this fall. What the 2020 season actually looks like remains a mystery, though.

.@LSUfootball's Ed Orgeron on #MartyandMcGee:

"My gut feeling is we're going to play. Whether we start Sept 5 or a little after that; in-conference, out of conference, that doesn't bother me.

"I do know this: I believe we're going to play. I'm almost certain we're going to play." — Marty Smith (@MartySmithESPN) July 18, 2020

“My gut feeling is we’re going to play,” Ed Orgeron told ESPN’s Marty Smith. “Whether we start Sept 5 or a little after that; in-conference, out of conference, that doesn’t bother me. . . . I do know this: I believe we’re going to play. I’m almost certain we’re going to play.”

The SEC is expected to follow the decisions made by the Big Ten and Pac-12 and play a conference-only schedule. But unlike the Big Ten and Pac-12, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey is waiting until the season draws closer before making any major decisions.

If it were up to Ed Orgeron, the Tigers would play the 2020 season as currently scheduled. But public health concerns may thwart LSU’s plans. Either Way, Orgeron will have the Tigers ready to play against any opponent at any time this fall.