On Sunday night, the Cincinnati Bengals will face the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI. While on NFL Network this Friday, former LSU head coach Ed Orgeron shared his thoughts on the game.

Unsurprisingly, Orgeron will not pick against Joe Burrow. After all, they had some great memories together while in Baton Rouge.

However, Coach O did admit that he’s nervous about the battle in the trenches. He’s not sure how the Bengals will block Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald.

“I’ll never pull against Joe,” Orgeron said. “But I will say this to you: I go to bed thinking ‘How are we going to block No. 99?’ I’m still trying to figure it out. I’m not coaching anymore, that’s for them to figure out. It will be a tough game, but I do believe they [the Bengals] can do it.”

The Bengals have struggled to protect Burrow in the playoffs. Their offensive line will need to have an elite performance on Sunday night if they want to contain Donald.

Donald, a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, has proven on many occasions that he can completely destroy an opposing team’s offensive game plan.

We’ll see if the Bengals can keep Donald in check in the Super Bowl. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.