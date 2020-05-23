Ed Orgeron Suggests Star Defender Will Eventually Play Offense As Well

Two-way players are a rarity in college football these days. But one of LSU’s best defensive players could suit up for the Tigers’ offense in 2021, per LSU head coach Ed Orgeron.

Derek Stingley Jr. enters the 2020 season not only as one of the best players in the SEC, but all of college football. The LSU corner had an incredible freshman campaign, finishing with six interceptions and 38 total tackles. The former five-star high school recruit also was dangerous in the return game, returning 17 punts for 163 yards.

Many consider Stingley the best defensive player in the country. We’re all aware of what he can do on the defensive side of the ball, but we have yet to see what he can do on offense. Stingley has a chance to become a two-way player for the Tigers in two seasons.

Orgeron joined WWL Radio this week to discuss LSU football. During the interview, Orgeron teased Stingley could play on offense – in addition to his role on defense – in the 2021 season. The two-way role would deliver on a promise Orgeron made to Stingley during the five-star’s recruitment.

“During recruiting, I promised him two years on defense and then the next year, the third year, I think you’re going to see Derek play both ways for us,” Orgeron said, via Saturday Down South.

Stingley’s dangerous with the ball in his hands.

We’re certainly looking forward to the star defender taking a few snaps on offense.

But for now, Stingley will play primarily on the defensive side of the ball this upcoming season.