Ed Orgeron Tells Awesome Story About Joe Burrow’s Final Practice

After weeks of previews and predictions, the national championship game is just two days away. For LSU QB Joe Burrow, it’ll be his final collegiate game.

The Heisman winner had a historic season full of accolades. Now, Burrow looks to add one more accomplishment to his collegiate career – a national championship.

The Tigers wrapped up their final practice of the season on Saturday – and with it, the team carried out an annual tradition. Per Orgeron, all of the team’s seniors are carried off the field after the team’s final practice of the season.

Most of the seniors took part in the tradition on Saturday. But Burrow wasn’t having it.

This is hilarious.

“We have a tradition here at LSU that we carry the seniors off the field for the last practice,” Orgeron said, via LSU Sports’ Cody Worsham. “Joe Burrow told the quarterbacks, if any of you try to carry me off the field, I’m going to whip your… and he walked off the field. So that’s Joe Burrow for you.”

Burrow definitely has one of the more interesting personalities in football. It looks like he’s solely focused on beating Clemson.

It’ll be Tigers vs. Tigers for the national championship on Monday night. LSU-Clemson kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.