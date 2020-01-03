The Spun

Ed Orgeron Updates Status Of Clyde Edwards-Helaire Before Title Game

Clyde Edwards-Helaire runs the football for the LSU Tigers.ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 07: Clyde Edwards-Helaire #22 of the LSU Tigers avoids a tackle by Tyrique McGhee #26 of the Georgia Bulldogs during a run during a game between Georgia Bulldogs and LSU Tigers at Mercedes Benz Stadium on December 7, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Steve Limentani/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

On Saturday afternoon, the LSU Tigers thumped the Oklahoma Sooners to clinch a spot in the College Football Playoff national title game.

The undermanned Sooners squad dealing with suspensions, injuries and an ejection was no match for Heisman-winning quarterback Joe Burrow and company. Burrow gained nearly 500 yards of total offense and eight total touchdowns en route to a 63-28 win.

Leading up to the game, there were serious questions about the health of running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. The Tigers leading rusher was limited with a hamstring injury and did not practice much ahead of the game.

Lucky for the Tigers, they didn’t really need him in the game. Edwards-Helaire saw just two carries, racking up 14 yards against Oklahoma.

However, when the team takes on Clemson in just over a week, LSU will need its star running back.

On Thursday afternoon, head coach Ed Orgeron offered an update on Edwards-Helaire. Coach O said the running back practiced in full and had “no limitations.”

It’s great news for an LSU team that’s preparing to face its toughest test of the season.

Clemson features a top-five defense in nearly every category and will be the toughest defense LSU has faced all year.

It looks like Edwards-Helaire will be ready to go on January 13.


