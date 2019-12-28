Ed Orgeron’s Senior College Football Photo Is Awesome

The Spun

Without a doubt, today’s Peach Bowl is the biggest game of LSU head coach Ed Orgeron’s life. It has to be a dream come true for the native Louisianan to be in this position.

Orgeron always wanted to coach at LSU, where he began his collegiate playing career. However, after one year as a player for the Tigers, Orgeron transferred to Northwestern State in Natchitoches, Louisiana.

A picture of Orgeron during his senior season at Northwestern State is going viral today, courtesy of Darren Rovell. “BaBa”, as he was known in 1983, was suiting up for his final college season at the same time that Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley, his opponent today, was born.

Check out that mullet.

Orgeron must have been a terror for offensive linemen to block back in the day. Overall, he still looks very much like he did 36 years ago, albeit with a slightly more appropriate haircut.

“BaBa” and his Bayou Bengals will take the field shortly at the Peach Bowl, looking for the program’s first national championship game appearance in eight years.

You can watch Oklahoma-LSU on ESPN.


