Efton Reid, 5-Star Center, Announces His Commitment

On Sunday, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy five-star center Efton Reid actually announced his commitment.

Reid, the No. 3 center and No. 24 overall prospect in the class of 2021, will attend LSU next season. His announcement today comes after a delay in Reid revealing his school of choice.

It also comes after a fake Twitter account for Reid caused confusion last week by “announcing” he was heading to Pitt. In reality, Pitt was a finalist for Reid, along with Ohio State and Florida State, but all three ultimately lost out to the Tigers.

“I want to thank my Circle for giving me the support and guidance during this journey,” Reid tweeted Sunday afternoon. “All I got to say is I’m Ready to get to Work.”

Reid, who is originally from Virginia, joins an LSU class that also includes four-star center Jerrell Colbert, four-star guard Brandon Murray and three-star center Bradley Ezewiro.

The Tigers also brought in four transfers with immediate eligibility, including former Illinois guard Adam Miller and ex-Missouri guard Xavier Pinson.

LSU made the NCAA Tournament for the second time under Will Wade this past season, reaching the Round of 32 before bowing out to Michigan.