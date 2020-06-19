The 2020 Elite 11 Finalist Quarterbacks Have Been Announced

One of the greatest honors for any quarterback in high school is to receive an invitation to the Elite 11 Finals. On Friday, the prestigious camp announced which recruits from the 2021 class will compete at this year’s event.

We’ve seen plenty of great quarterbacks showcase their skills at the Elite 11 Finals, such as Justin Fields, Sam Howell and Trevor Lawrence. It provides young gunslingers the chance to compete with the best of the best.

This year’s event will feature Jay Allen (Florida baseball commit), Tyler Buchner (Notre Dame commit), Dematrius Davis (Auburn), Carlos Del Rio (Florida), Kyron Drones (Baylor), Sam Huard (Washington), Grayson James, Maddox Kopp, J.J. McCarthy (Michigan), Tyler Macon (Missouri), Drake Maye (North Carolina), Kyle McCord (Ohio State), Miller Moss (USC), Behren Morton (Texas Tech), Garrett Nussmeier (LSU), Kaidon Salter (Tennessee), Ty Thompson (Oregon), Brock Vandagriff (Georgia), Christian Veilleux (Penn State), and Caleb Williams.

As of now, the event is set to take place in Nashville from June 29 through July 1. Obviously that could change though due to health concerns around the country.

The top ranked quarterback from this year’s event will be Caleb Williams, who is expected to commit to Oklahoma.

Overall, the 2021 class only has three premier quarterbacks that are undecided – Williams being one of them. The other two recruits looking for a place to call home are Grayson James and Maddox Kopp. Both are currently three-star recruits according to 247Sports’ rankings. Jay Allen is currently committed to Florida to play baseball. It is unclear if he’ll be a two-sport player in college.

Hopefully the Elite 11 Finals will happen this month, especially since it’d be a memorable experience for these high school quarterbacks.