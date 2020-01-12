ESPN Analyst Makes Bold Comparison For LSU QB Joe Burrow

Few players have done more for their reputation in one season than LSU’s Joe Burrow has done this year. Heading into 2019, Burrow was regarded as a solid college quarterback and an NFL afterthought.

Now, after breaking records all fall, Burrow is the Heisman Trophy winner and presumptive No. 1 overall pick. He’s also drawn comparisons to some pretty successful NFL quarterbacks in the process.

On ESPN today, college football analyst and former NFL linebacker Jonathan Vilma paid Burrow a major compliment. He likened the fifth-year senior’s football IQ and playing style to that of three all-time legends.

“I get so worried about guys like him,” Vilma said on SportsCenter earlier today, via 247Sports. “I remember practicing against Drew Brees, playing against Peyton Manning and Tom Brady. When they’re that smart and that prepared, the anticipation is what bothers me because they anticipate and throw their guys open. So it doesn’t matter what coverage you have. If they’re anticipating and they’re accurate as he is, you can’t defend the perfect pass. “So I’m always worried about a player that’s prepared as he is, as mentally smart as he is and the only way to try to slow him down — because you can’t stop those guys, when you’re talking about the better players. The only way to slow them down is to put them in a bind, mentally, before the snap.”

Now, this isn’t to say Burrow will have the same professional career path as any of these three guys. But it is a testament to the kind of player he’s become at the collegiate level and illustrates what NFL teams may feel about his ceiling.

Burrow, who has thrown for 5,208 yards and 55 touchdowns against just six interceptions this season, will try to cap off his NCAA career with a win in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game tomorrow night against Clemson.

Kickoff is set for after 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.