ESPN Analyst Names Moment He Knew The 2020 CFP Title Was Over

LSU didn’t have much of a challenge taking down the Clemson Tigers in the 2020 National Championship. Turns out, the game might’ve been over before it even started.

Ed Orgeron’s Tigers came into the title game with one huge advantage. The championship contest took place at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, just over an hour drive from Baton Rouge – the home to Louisiana State University.

New Orleans is already home to one of the best nightlife environments in the country. The second LSU fans traveled their way southeast, the party started in hopes the Tigers could bring home the championship trophy.

That same raucous environment played a huge role in boosting LSU to its National Championship win. ESPN studio anchor Peter Burns said he knew the Tigers were going to beat Clemson the “minute” he “walked into the Superdome.”

“From the minute I walked into the Superdome for the Natty this year, I knew it was a wrap,” Burns wrote on Twitter. “It didn’t feel like a game, it felt like the start of a 4 hour celebration.”

Joe Burrow and the Tigers were destined to win the championship this past season. The 2019 Clemson team would’ve won a title in almost any other year. But 2019 LSU was one of the best teams in college football history.

Orgeron and the Tigers are now looking ahead to the upcoming season, though.

LSU will have to replace Burrow – among other stars from last season’s team. But with Orgeron at the helm, you can never count the Tigers out.