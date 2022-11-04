ESPN Analyst Reveals Key To LSU Beating Alabama

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 04: Head coach Brian Kelly of LSU Tigers looks on during the game against the Florida State Seminoles at Caesars Superdome on September 04, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers host the Alabama Crimson Tide in the biggest meeting between the two teams since 2019 - and with comparable stakes to that legendary meeting. For one LSU alum turned ESPN analyst, the Tigers have a lot of work ahead of them.

LSU are massive underdogs to Alabama, with sports books making the Crimson Tide two-touchdown road favorites. But Ryan Clark believes that he knows the key to an LSU upset.

Appearing on Get Up, Clark said that it falls on LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels to make plays with his legs. He said that Alabama often struggles against quarterbacks who can make plays outside the pocket and that Daniels will need a "monster game" to give the Tigers a chance to win.

“It’s about Jayden Daniels and his legs,” Clark said. “We’ve seen throughout…recent years that quarterbacks that can use their legs and get outside of the pocket and create plays are the ones that can give the Alabama Crimson Tide trouble defensively.”

“Jayden Daniels has to have his third consecutive monster game in order for them to win.”

Alabama have won 10 of their last 12 meetings against LSU dating back to their iconic Game of the Century in 2012.

Brian Kelly, who has yet to beat Nick Saban dating back to his tenure at Notre Dame, is now in charge at Tiger Stadium and will hope to overcome the Tide this weekend.

Given how the season has played out, this game is effectively an SEC championship and national title eliminator as the loser has almost no chance of qualifying for the SEC Championship Game or the College Football Playoff.

Is Clark right about LSU? Can the Tigers beat Bama?