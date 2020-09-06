ESPN Analyst Thinks 1 Top 25 Team Is “Way Overrated”

The 2020 college football season kicked into gear on Saturday.

While the Power 5 leagues have yet to kick off, we had several FBS game on Saturday, along with the first College GameDay show of the season.

The ACC, Big 12 and SEC are scheduled to begin play in the coming weeks. One ESPN analyst believes a preseason top 25 team out of the SEC is “way overrated.”

ESPN analyst Andre Ware is not buying No. 6 LSU right now.

“I think they’re way overrated … five starters return,” the ESPN analyst said during the Eastern Kentucky-Marshall game, per 247Sports. “They won the national championship last year so whoever voted and puts the polls together give them consideration for having done so, but I think that’s way too high for LSU. I may have Texas A&M slotted in that Top 5 and LSU way down the list based on who they return.

“They’ve lost coaches, players … that’s way too high for LSU.”

Coach O has been recruiting well at LSU, but no program is replacing more talent in 2020 than the Tigers. It’s difficult to imagine the Baton Rouge program having elite success without Joe Burrow and Co. in 2020.

But perhaps the Tigers will surprise and remain in College Football Playoff contention.

LSU is scheduled to open the 2020 season on Saturday, Sept. 26 against Mississippi State.