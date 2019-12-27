Earlier this week, LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger suggested star running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire would return for the College Football Playoff semifinal against Oklahoma.

However, the latest reports coming out of LSU suggest the Tigers could be without their star running back when the team takes the field this weekend.

Edwards-Helaire has not practiced with the team this week as he recovers from a hamstring injury.

Just two days before the game kicks off, ESPN insider Mark Schlabach joined the Paul Finebaum show to discuss the running back’s health.

Schlabach suggested Edwards-Helaire is “probably doubtful” for the game. Here’s what he had to say:

“I’d say he’s probably doubtful. A couple LSU people told me he wasn’t there this morning because he was getting treatment on that injured hamstring. I asked [head coach] Ed [Orgeron] what his status was for Saturday, he said he had not practiced all week, he had done some straight-ahead running [Wednesday] but hadn’t done any cutting or practicing. “They’re hoping to get him more involved [Thursday]. But I get the feeling that if LSU can get by Oklahoma without him and they can get him healthy for the College Football Playoff championship game, that that would probably be their preference.”

If Edwards-Helaire can’t go, backup running back Tyrion Davis-Price, who rushed for 270 yards and six touchdowns as a reserve this season, will likely get the start.

LSU and Oklahoma are set for kickoff at 4:00 p.m. ET.