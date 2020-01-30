ESPN Outlines How LSU Can Repeat As National Champions

There’s a slim chance the LSU Tigers repeat as National Champions next season. After all, Heisman winner Joe Burrow is off to the NFL along with plenty of other key players. Not to mention, Ed Orgeron has had to replace critical pieces of his coaching staff.

But if there’s one lesson we all learned this past year, it’s to not doubt Orgeron and what he’s capable of.

If past history is an indication of what’s to come, LSU will be a championship contender this upcoming season.

ESPN writer Sam Khan Jr. has outlined the clear blueprint as to how the Tigers can win it all again next year. The biggest question mark is at quarterback, as Orgeron has to replace the 2019 Heisman winner.

“But the biggest question is at quarterback, where someone must replace Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow,” Khan wrote on ESPN. “Myles Brennan, a soon-to-be-fourth-year junior, is the likely option. He doesn’t have to be Burrow to lift the Tigers back to a title, but he does have to operate the offense at a high level and show poise in big moments the way his predecessor did.”

If Brennan can produce half of what Burrow did, the Tigers are going to be in good shape. But even that’s a tall task considering the 2019 Heisman winner just had the best individual quarterback season of all-time.

Orgeron and the Tigers have a tough task ahead of them, but LSU’s built for situations like this. Can the Tigers repeat as National Champions next season?