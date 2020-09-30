ESPN Releases New Bottom 10 Featuring Two Major Programs

Following a chaotic Week 4 of the college football season, ESPN has released its Bottom 10, which includes a few major schools that struggled last weekend.

The SEC made its season debut, and while titans like Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia and Texas A&M all took care of business, LSU did not. The Tigers were stunned in a 44-34 home loss to Mississippi State thanks to a near-flawless implementation of his air raid offense.

LSU gave up an SEC record 623 passing yards to KJ Costello in their first law in nearly two years. But the Tigers weren’t the only top-10 team to suffer defensive struggles.

Oklahoma blew a 14-point fourth quarter lead to Kansas State, losing 38-35. They tumbled out of the top-10 this week and may have seen their College Football Playoff door slam shut.

As a result, the two programs found themselves tied for fifth on Ryan McGee’s ESPN Bottom 10 this week. They were ranked just above the 0-2 Kansas Jayhawks.

5. Geaux Boomer: With two teams, this week’s Coveted Fifth Spot is a crowded place, almost as crowded as the line at a “2020 College Football Playoff” apparel clearance sale in Norman and Baton Rouge.

Oklahoma and LSU clearly have a bit of soul-searching to do as they get deeper into the season.

The Tigers are an entirely different team from the one that went 15-0 last season. They’ve undergone so many changes that it’s not a huge surprise that there are some things that need polishing.

As for the Sooners, defense has been their Achilles heel for the better part of Lincoln Riley’s entire tenure. In three trips to the College Football Playoff, his teams have given up an average of 54 points.