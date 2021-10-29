ESPN’s David Pollack Thinks LSU Should Consider 1 Current SEC Coach

A few weeks ago, LSU reached a separation agreement with head coach Ed Orgeron. With his future in Baton Rouge already determined, the athletic department can get a head start on their coaching search.

Several marquee coaches have been linked to LSU’s job opening over the past few days, such as Clemson’s Dabo Swinney and Michigan State’s Mel Tucker.

ESPN’s David Pollack, however, doesn’t believe LSU has to search outside of the SEC to find its replacement for Orgeron. He thinks Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops would be a great candidate for the job.

“Mark Stoops, I don’t think he’d be a hot name at LSU, as far as 1, 2, 3 or 4, but let me ask you Peter Burns, I don’t think you’d be upset if they got him, would you,” Pollack asked Peter Burns on SEC This Morning.

Burns agreed with Pollack that Stoops would be an “awesome” coach for the Tigers.

“I’ve said that for weeks and [Chris] Doering can talk about that. Those two names off the list, if you went real big, Brian Kelly at Notre Dame because of the program that he’s built and if you can get those recruits, but my goodness, Mark Stoops and what he has had the time to build under Mitch Barnhart has been fantastic as far as developing talent,” Burns said, via Saturday Down South. “I think it would be awesome to see that.”

Stoops might not be the flashiest name on the list, but his track record at Kentucky is awfully impressive.

In his first year at Kentucky, Stoops owned a 2-10 record. Fast forward a few years later, and the Wildcats are consistently making bowl games and competing in the SEC.

LSU fans, would you be happy with Mark Stoops as the football team’s next head coach?