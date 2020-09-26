ESPN’s Paul Finebaum Has 1 Top Program On “Upset Alert” Today

The 2020 college football season will really kick into gear today.

We now have three of the five Power 5 conferences in action. The SEC is scheduled to begin its 2020 slate this afternoon.

The SEC has several College Football Playoff contenders this year, with LSU among them. The Tigers open up their 2020 slate on Saturday afternoon against Mississippi State.

While Coach O’s program is highly-ranked, ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum thinks the Tigers could be ripe for an upset.

“Mississippi State at LSU,” Finebaum said when asked to name his most-intriguing game. “Mike Leach in the SEC, playing the defending national champs. What’s interesting about LSU, who is not there? Let’s start with Joe Burrow… the two coordinates are gone. It’s a complete wipeout, and they’re still a preseason top 10 and the fans think they’re going to do it again. Whether they will or not I’m not too sure. But I really can’t wait to see Mike Leach, he has a graduate transfer quarterback (KJ Costello) from the west coast. It may not decide the national championship but it’s intriguing to say the least.”

LSU is certainly on “upset watch” today.

The Tigers and the Bulldogs are scheduled to kick off at 3:30 p.m. E.T.

The game will be on CBS.