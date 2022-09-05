Everyone's Making The Same Joke About Brian Kelly Tonight

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 01: Brian Kelly speaks after being introduced as the head football coach of the LSU Tigers during a news conference at Tiger Stadium on December 01, 2021 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Brian Kelly has been a major topic of conversation on social media during his debut as LSU's head coach tonight.

There have been a lot of things said about Kelly as his Tigers continue to struggle against Florida State, but one of the most frequent topics brought up his the coach's infamous Southern "accent" from when he was hired last December.

The jokes have been flying regarding Kelly's "accent," which seems to have "disappeared," for what it's worth.

Florida State just scored another touchdown to take a 24-10 lead midway through the fourth quarter in New Orleans.

If this result holds--and it would be a shocking turn of events to see LSU come back--Kelly is going to have a lot more to worry about than people mocking the way he talks.

His job is of course not in jeopardy, but a loss tonight means Kelly will be starting off his tenure in Baton Rouge with a lot of angry fans.