Fan Poll Ranks The 3 Best Stadiums In College Football

The fact that eight of the 10 largest stadiums in the world are college football stadiums should be proof that Americans love the sport with a passion. But a select few college football stadiums truly stand out as the best.

In a recent poll by FOX College Football, three schools emerged as the best college football stadiums in the Power Five. None of them should be overly surprising.

Taking the top spot is LSU’s Tiger Stadium, which got a whopping 35-percent of the vote. It’s the eighth-largest stadium in the world and offers an atmosphere that is unparalleled in sports.

In second place is another location that should surprise few: Ohio Stadium, home of the Ohio State Buckeyes. With a 102,780-person stadium that ranks fifth in the world, Ohio Stadium boasts an experience that Buckeyes fans never stop enjoying.

The third and most interesting stadium to make the list of Virginia Tech’s Lane Stadium in Blacksburg. Holding a respectable 66,233 fans, Lane Stadium hosted some incredible games during legendary coach Frank Beamer’s 29-year, bowl-win filled tenure.

The votes are in 🗳@LSUfootball has the best Power Five stadium, according to CFB on FOX fans! pic.twitter.com/Td2aHdzCYZ — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) April 2, 2021

Naturally, fans of teams that didn’t make that final three are swarming the comments section. Alabama fans, Michigan fans, Washington fans and Penn State fans have all expressed dissatisfaction at being snubbed.

But some of those complaints are being offset by Ohio State, LSU and Virginia Tech fans who completely agree with the fan poll.

You can’t please everybody, especially with a poll.

What do you think the three best college football stadiums in America are?