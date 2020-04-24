Fast Food Restaurant Promises Joe Burrow Free Food For Life

After a historic year at LSU, Joe Burrow leaves Louisiana to return to his home in Ohio as the No. 1 overall pick by the Cincinnati Bengals.

But if Burrow ever decides to visit the Bayou, his money won’t be any good there. Todd Graves, the founder and CEO of the Raising Cane’s food chain in Louisiana, made Burrow an offer he can’t refuse.

Taking to Twitter, Graves congratulated Burrow on being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. As thanks for all Burrow did for his beloved Tigers, Graves offered Burrow free Raising Cane’s for life.

It should be no surprise. Graves has been in almost non-stop celebration mode since Burrow led the Tigers to the national title this past January. He even did promotions with LSU head coach Ed Orgeron.

Congrats Jeaux! So happy for you. #1! Free @Raising_Canes for Life for you @Joe_Burrow10! And thanks for the epic Cane’s Sauce quote. 🐐 — Todd Graves (@ToddGraves) April 24, 2020

Burrow leaves behind records at LSU that could go unbroken for many years to come. He broke numerous school and FBS records for offense as a senior in 2019.

Burrow won the Heisman Trophy and just about every other accolade there was while leading LSU to a historic undefeated season. He threw for a school record seven touchdowns against Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl.

Capping it all off, Burrow’s arm on fire in the national title game, leading LSU to a decisive 42-25 win over Clemson.

Burrow worked hard to get to this point, and the rewards are quickly mounting.