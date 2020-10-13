ESPN’s College GameDay college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit was highly critical of LSU star cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. during a podcast this week. His comments sparked a heated response from Derek’s father.

A year ago, LSU football featured a plethora of NFL talent on both sides of the ball. Nearly all those prospects are now playing football on Sundays. The 2020 Tigers have struggled as a result.

LSU is off to a 1-2 start to the 2020 season with losses to Mississippi State and Missouri. The Tigers defense has been atrocious in both defeats, allowing 44 points to the Bulldogs and 45 points to the Tigers.

Herbstreit blasted the LSU defense during the CFB Podcast with Herbie, Pollack and Neghandi this week. He called out Stingley in particular for the cornerback’s lack of interest in tackling.

“They just don’t look like it’s 11 guys that want to run to the ball and hold up their end of the bargain,” Herbstreit said, via Saturday Down South. “And when I watched some of these SEC defenses, I just look at guys like Stingley right now — who’s a great talent — he has zero interest in tackling, zero interest for being accountable in that regard. And if your best players are doing that, that’s going to filter down.”

Derek Sr. isn’t a fan of Kirk Herbstreit’s recent comments. The LSU star’s father lashed out at Herbstreit in a series of recent tweets. Take a look below.

Lol! @KirkHerbstreit Derek miss “one” tackle and all of the sudden he looks as if he doesn’t want to tackle?!?! 5 tackles vs Vandy, 4 tackles vs Miz while playing on a bad ankle! Smh!!! — Coach Derek Stingley (@dsting24) October 13, 2020

Herbstreit doesn’t unload on college football players too often. But he clearly isn’t a fan of Stingley’s effort to start the 2020 season.

Stingley and the Tigers have the chance to bounce back this coming Saturday when they play the 10th-ranked Florida Gators.