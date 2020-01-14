Former Alabama Star Makes Prediction For LSU’s Fans Tonight

Earlier Monday night, LSU and Clemson took the field for the College Football Playoff national title game. LSU entered the night as the favorite, but Clemson proved why it’s the reigning national champion.

The Clemson defense stopped Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow and company on their first three drives. Following latest drive, Clemson’s offense took advantage.

Star quarterback Trevor Lawrence led the Tigers down the field for the game’s first points – a rushing touchdown from Lawrence.

After Clemson opened a 7-0 lead, a former Alabama star made a prediction for what will happen to LSU fans after the game.

Marlon Humphrey expects LSU fans to riot regardless of the outcome – win or lose.

If LSU wins there will be riots. If LSU loses there will be riots — Fruit PUNCH (@marlon_humphrey) January 14, 2020

It’s not a bad prediction. The national title game is being played in New Orleans, just over an hour away from LSU’s campus in Baton Rouge.

LSU has a decided advantage in the crowd department, but the Tigers offense needs to find some rhythm if they want to keep pace with Clemson.

Burrow finally found some success against a potent Clemson defense. He hit star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase for a 52-yard touchdown down the sideline.

The game is tied 7-7 late in the first quarter.

Stay tuned for the latest from the game.