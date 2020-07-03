The Spun

Former LSU 4-Star QB No Longer On Tigers Roster

LSU helmets are seen sitting alone.BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 12: LSU helmets are seen on the field prior to the game against the Florida Gators at Tiger Stadium on October 12, 2019 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Marianna Massey/Getty Images)

In early March, LSU announced the indefinite suspension of quarterback Peter Parrish for a violation of team rules.

Three months later, the former four-star quarterback is no longer on the team’s roster. According to a report from 247Sports, Parrish’s name no longer appears on the team’s website.

Parrish’s punishment is due to an unspecified violation of team rules. Whatever it was, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron told reporters he didn’t put a timeline on when Parrish will return.

“I don’t know when he’s going to be back,” Orgeron said. Well, three months later, it looks like we have the answer to that – Parrish won’t be back for the 2020 season.

A product of Phenix City (Ala.), Parrish was the 11th-rated dual-threat quarterback in the 2019 class, according to 247Sports’ Composite Rankings.

Myles Brennan was expected to take over for No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow. Parrish obviously won’t have the chance to challenge Brennan now that he’s off the team.

Coach O doesn’t seem too worried though. He’s been raving about Brennan this offseason and thinks he’ll be ready to take over for the reigning Heisman Trophy-winner.

“We’re excited about Myles. I always thought Myles was going to be an excellent quarterback,” Orgeron said. “We want Myles to be the best Myles Brennan. I don’t think it’s fair to compare him to Joe.”

We’ll wait and see where Parrish lands next.

