Former LSU 4-Star Recruit Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal

Late Friday afternoon, the LSU football program received some bad news about one of its former top recruits.

According to a report from college football insider Matt Zenitz, former four-star recruit Eric Monroe has entered his name into the transfer portal. Monroe was the No. 3 safety recruit from the 2016 class.

Despite his high-profile coming out of high school, the former top recruit failed to make a major impact on the field. He played in just a handful of games for the Tigers over the past four seasons.

“Have learned that LSU safety Eric Monroe has entered the transfer portal. Former top-60 recruit,” Zenitz reported this afternoon.

Have learned that LSU safety Eric Monroe has entered the transfer portal. Former top-60 recruit. — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) June 19, 2020

Perhaps his most memorable moment during his career with the Tigers came when he was sitting on the bench.

Following the team’s bowl win over UCF Monroe couldn’t resist trolling the formerly-undefeated Knights. He did so with a whiteboard, which he carried around on the field.

The message on the board read “National Champs…LOL!!!,” a clear shot at UCF ‘claiming’ a national championship after going 13-0 and winning the Peach Bowl the year prior.

LSU followed that win up with won of the most unprecedented seasons college football has ever seen. An undefeated season, national title, Heisman Trophy-winner and historic offense graced the field in 2019.

Now the Tigers have to gear up for life without quarterback Joe Burrow, a few talented players from the offense and a former top recruit in Monroe.