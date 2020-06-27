On Friday night, the reigning national champions received some bad news when one of its top recruits decided to enter the transfer portal.

Marcel Brooks, a former five-star linebacker recruit, reportedly entered his name into the transfer portal. According to a report from 247Sports’ Shea Dixon, the move came after a meeting with LSU’s coaching staff on Friday morning.

Brooks can now speak to other coaches from around the country. However, he can still take his name out of the portal and return to the Tigers football program if he wishes.

The former five-star recruit didn’t offer much of a comment on the situation. Instead, he used a two-word response that didn’t offer clarity on his reported decision to enter the transfer portal.

“Gods plan,” Brooks said on Twitter.

Gods plan — MARCEL BROOKS (@MarcelBrooks_5) June 27, 2020

During his freshman campaign, Brooks played as a backup in 11 games with no starts. He finished the 2019 season with eight tackles and 1.5 sacks to his name.

His lone solo sack came at a pivotal time against the Florida Gators. He added a half-sack came in a blowout win vs. Texas A&M in the regular season finale.

One of the most memorable moments from Brooks’ freshman season came following the team’s win over Alabama. He went up to a group of Crimson Tide recruits and told them to come to LSU.

Now it looks like he could be on his way out.