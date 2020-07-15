Just over two weeks ago, the reigning national champions received some bad news when one of its top recruits decided to enter the transfer portal.

Marcel Brooks, a former five-star linebacker recruit, entered his name into the transfer portal. According to a report from 247Sports’ Shea Dixon, the move came after a meeting with LSU’s coaching staff.

After two weeks on the transfer market, Brooks has reportedly made a decision. According to Jeremy clark of 247Sports, the former Tigers linebacker is headed to the Big 12.

In fact, he’s already on campus and can start working out with the team soon. “Sources told HFB that Brooks is on campus today (Tuesday) and will be able to start working out with the team as soon as he passes a physical,” the report read.

#TCU is getting a huge addition on defense! https://t.co/S4KKcZ4jWv — Jeremy Clark (@JClarkHFB247) July 14, 2020

During his freshman campaign, Brooks played as a backup in 11 games with no starts. He finished the 2019 season with eight tackles and 1.5 sacks to his name.

His lone solo sack came at a pivotal time against the Florida Gators. He added a half-sack came in a blowout win vs. Texas A&M in the regular season finale.

Brooks is the second five-star recruit the Horned Frogs have landed this offseason. Gary Patterson and company landed a commitment from five-star running back Zachary Evans earlier this offseason as well.

Things are looking up for TCU headed into the 2020 season.