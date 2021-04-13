Former LSU Basketball Player Seriously Injured In Car Accident

Former LSU basketball player Daryl Edwards Jr. was seriously injured in a car accident last week, according to a GoFundMe organized to assist his recovery.

According to Ana Pham, who created the GoFundMe page, Edwards was involved in a crash caused by a drunk driver going in the wrong direction. Edwards “broke both legs, right elbow, his vertebrae and his lower spine.”

One person was killed in the crash last Wednesday, according to KHOU, with four others injured, including Edwards. The driver at fault, 32-year-old Bobby James Brown, faces a charge of intoxication manslaughter.

It is estimated that Brown was driving in the wrong direction for “at least two or three miles” before causing the crash.

Edwards played for LSU during the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons, averaging 6.2 points per game in 41 appearances. He transferred to UTEP to complete his college career, averaging 12.5 points and 2,0 assists per game for the Miners in 2019-20.

According to the GoFundMe, Edwards earned his degree from LSU and was planning on playing basketball overseas starting next month. Thus far, over $17,000 has been raised to assist him in his recovery.