Former LSU Basketball Star Reportedly Facing Robbery Charges

Former LSU basketball star Antonio Blakeney is facing some pretty serious charges after being arrested in Florida this past week.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, Blakeney was arrested and charged with arranging a robbery. He faces multiple charges of home invasion robbery with a firearm and aggravated assault. He’s also being charged with grand theft.

Per the report, Blakeney allegedly invited some men over to his house to play cards. He then allegedly invited several more men over to help him rob the first group.

Blakeney has since posted bond and been released from jail. His lawyer, Brice Aikens, released a statement declaring that Blakeney is completely innocent of all charges.

“We are confident that once all the facts are presented, my client will be exonerated,” Aikens said. “We have faith in the legal process and will remain patient until this matter is resolved.”

Antonio Blakeney was a five-star prospect and Florida’s Mr. Basketball coming out of Oak Ridge High School in 2015. He joined LSU and promptly became a two-year starter.

Blakeney starred alongside Ben Simmons as a freshman and earned Second-Team All-SEC honors in 2017. He then decided to take his talents to the NBA, and was picked up by the Chicago Bulls after going undrafted.

Blakeney would appear in 76 games over two seasons for the Bulls, finding stardom for the G-League Windy City Bulls.

After being released by the Bulls in 2019, he spent one season in China with the Jiangsu Dragon. He is currently a member of the G-League’s Canton Charge.