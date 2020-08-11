LSU football coach Ed Orgeron is by all accounts well respected by his current and former players, but that doesn’t mean one won’t call him out for something he did.

In the case of former Tigers star K’Lavon Chaisson, Orgeron’s support for President Donald Trump was enough to merit a response. In an appearance on FOX News this morning to discuss the state of college football, Orgeron was asked about President Trump mentioning him in a radio interview today.

“It makes me proud,” Orgeron said. “I love President Trump. He treated us very well when we went to the White House. I think he’s doing a fantastic job.”

Chaisson, who is heading into his first NFL season as a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars, criticized his old coach’s assessment of the President, saying that while Orgeron is a “great man”, he is “blind to everything else.”

“Coach O is a great man and I know he didn’t mean any harm by this but he is the definition of only know and care about football,” Chaisson wrote. “He is blind to everything else. Fantastic job??”

— K'Lavon Chaisson (@S4CKGURU) August 11, 2020

Orgeron has his opinions on President Trump, while Chaisson has his. Clearly, they disagree.

However, we doubt Orgeron has a problem with his former player calling him out like this. He seems like the type of guy who welcomes the feedback from a person he trusts.