Former LSU QB Responds To Leonard Fournette’s Tom Brady Comment

Former LSU quarterback Brandon Harris had a hilarious response to Leonard Fournette’s recent comments on playing with Tom Brady.

Fournette sparked a bit of controversy thanks to his latest comments on past quarterbacks he’s played with. He told reporters playing in Tampa Bay gives him the first time in his life he has a legitimate quarterback. He’s not wrong, either.

Fournette played alongside Blake Bortles, Nick Foles and Gardner Minshew during his time in Jacksonville. None of the three are exactly premier quarterbacks. Even dating back to his LSU days, the Tigers had quarterback issues.

Former LSU quarterback Brandon Harris – Fournette’s former teammate – caught wind of what Fournette had to say about his former quarterbacks. Harris had a hilarious response, as seen in the tweet below.

At least Harris is having a bit of fun with this. In reality, Leonard Fournette’s 100 percent right here.

The former first-round pick has been the focal point of the offense throughout both his collegiate and NFL career. Below-average quarterback play has allowed teams to focus-in on Fournette, limiting him in the rushing attack.

Now, Fournette gets to work alongside Brady and the Bucs’ explosive passing attack. A more balanced offense should benefit Fournette and allow him more opportunities in the running game. There’s a chance Fournette’s 2020 season could be his best yet in the NFL.

Fournette, Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers begin their season this Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.