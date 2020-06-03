Former LSU Star Has Brutally Honest Comment On Drew Brees

Some of the fallout from Drew Brees’ comments on NFL protests has extended beyond the New Orleans Saints roster.

Amid the nationwide protests following the death of George Floyd, Brees was asked by Yahoo Sports’ Daniel Roberts about the possibility of NFL players protesting by kneeling during the national anthem when the season starts in the fall.

Brees, who criticized Colin Kaepernick and others for their protests in 2016, said once again he “will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country.”

You can read his full answer below.

“I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country. Let me just tell what I see or what I feel when the national anthem is played and when I look at the flag of the United States. I envision my two grandfathers, who fought for this country during World War II, one in the Army and one in the Marine Corp. Both risking their lives to protect our country and to try to make our country and this world a better place. So every time I stand with my hand over my heart looking at that flag and singing the national anthem, that’s what I think about. And in many cases, that brings me to tears, thinking about all that has been sacrificed. Not just those in the military, but for that matter, those throughout the civil rights movements of the ‘60s, and all that has been endured by so many people up until this point. And is everything right with our country right now? No, it is not. We still have a long way to go. But I think what you do by standing there and showing respect to the flag with your hand over your heart, is it shows unity. It shows that we are all in this together, we can all do better and that we are all part of the solution.”

Highlight: @readdanwrite asks @drewbrees what the star NFL quarterback thinks about "players kneeling again when the NFL season starts."@drewbrees: “I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country.” Full exchange: pic.twitter.com/MpCkFyOMed — Yahoo Finance (@YahooFinance) June 3, 2020

Brees has drawn plenty of criticism for his latest remarks, including from his best receiver, Michael Thomas. Former LSU star and 2020 Jacksonville Jaguars first-round pick K’Lavon Chaisson also expressed his displeasure on Twitter.

“Drew hurt me with that one,” Chaisson wrote.

Drew hurt me with that one 💔.. — K’Lavon Chaisson (@S4CKGURU) June 3, 2020

Almost immediately, Brees seemed to soften his stance a little bit. You can see some additional quotes he provided to ESPN’s Mike Triplett below.

I asked Drew Brees about reiterating his stance on the anthem (and the backlash over doing so). More to come, but among his responses: "I love and respect my teammates and I stand right there with them in regards to fighting for racial equality and justice. I also stand with… https://t.co/fAxchR69ns — Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) June 3, 2020

(Brees continued): "… my grandfathers who risked their lives for this country and countless other military men and women who do it on a daily basis." Will share his full response in a news story shortly. https://t.co/eZlRRiHZWz — Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) June 3, 2020

No one is saying Brees is wrong for his patriotism and the way he feels about his family’s service and the military. However, by repeating the “disrespecting the flag” line, he’s showing that he doesn’t quite get what the protests were about.

They happened during the national anthem, but the issues being addressed were systemic racial inequality and police brutality.