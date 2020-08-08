Nick Saban’s five-year tenure at LSU included a national championship and plenty of great memories. But the way it ended left a sour taste in many people’s mouths.

Even Saban himself has said he regrets leaving LSU for the Miami Dolphins. He accepted the position on Christmas Day 2004, while the Tigers were down in Orlando preparing to play Iowa in the Capital One Bowl.

Justin Vincent, a key running back on that LSU team who rushed for 1,001 yards on the Tigers’ national championship squad as a freshman in 2003, recently gave an honest assessment of the final days of Nick Saban.

In an interview with WAFB-9, Vincent said the environment around the team that week in Florida was “a circus.”

“Now mind you this, before we left Baton Rouge, he said he wasn’t going anywhere,” Vincent said. “He told the team before he left Baton Rouge he wasn’t going anywhere. He flies to Orlando with the team, the team goes to the hotel and he goes to the interview and tells the world he’s taking the Miami Dolphins job. Anybody would tell you who was on that team, that whole week of practice was a lost cause. “People were talking crazy to coaches. It was one of those things where you were asking, ‘Is there a hidden camera somewhere?’ People didn’t care. They felt lied to. But I tell people all the time I don’t have any hard feelings for him. I just don’t like the way he did it.”

Not surprisingly, LSU lost Saban’s final game. In fact, they did it in heartbreaking fashion, when Iowa quarterback Drew Tate hit wide receiver Warren Holloway on a miraculous 56-yard touchdown pass as time expired.

Without a question, LSU players and fans were unhappy with how Saban handled his departure. And if Nick hadn’t left Baton Rouge, who knows how college football history is changed?

All in all, the history between Nick Saban and LSU had to make last year all the more sweeter for Tigers fans.

