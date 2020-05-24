Former LSU Star Kristian Fulton Has Message For Joe Burrow

Kristian Fulton and Joe Burrow are now NFL players following an incredible year together at LSU. Fulton is set to join the Titans defense, while Burrow is now the franchise QB in Cincinnati.

But it won’t be long before Fulton and Burrow are staring each other down on Sundays. They’re set to play each other this November 1 at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati.

Ahead of that game though the trash-talking has already begun. In a recent appearance on the Official Titans Podcast, Fulton declared he’s ready to play against Burrow.

“I definitely got to go with Joe,” Fulton said, per 247Sports. “Number-one pick. Teammate. I’m definitely looking forward to playing against him. It’s crazy, but it’s definitely going to be a fun experience having those guys at different teams. It seems like I’m going to be playing somebody from LSU every week. So, I’m looking forward to it.”

Burrow won the Heisman Trophy in a historic campaign for the Tigers in 2019. But Fulton was no slouch on defense.

Fulton recorded 38 tackles and one tackle for loss in 15 games. In the passing game, he successfully defended 14 passes – second on the team behind Derek Stingley. He recorded a season-high six tackles in the national title game against Clemson.

Burrow ended up going No. 1 overall, while Fulton had to wait until Day 2 to hear his name called.

It’ll be fun to see how many of his former LSU teammates Burrow has to beat in 2020.