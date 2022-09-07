Former LSU Star Reacts To Brian Kelly Press Conference Moment

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 01: Brian Kelly speaks after being introduced as the head football coach of the LSU Tigers during a news conference at Tiger Stadium on December 01, 2021 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Brian Kelly did not have a good debut as LSU's head coach, in more ways than one.

Kelly's team lost its season opener in heartbreaking fashion on Monday night, and on Tuesday, the first-year coach had an awkward encounter at a press conference. Kelly chided a reporter, Leah Vann of The Advocate, for being late to the session, to which Vann replied that if Kelly had won, perhaps she'd be on time.

Vann has since apologized, but ESPN's Marcus Spears, a Louisiana native and LSU alum, still thinks Kelly has to do some adjusting to his new surroundings.

“Ultimately, this speaks to where Brian Kelly is right now,” Spears said on "First Take today, via SDS. “I’m not going to make this an overall serious conversation, but there is a different way, and a different interaction in the Southeastern Conference, with how it’s covered, with how teams are dealt with, with your relationship with the media, your relationship with fans and people when you’re out and about that doesn’t exist at Notre Dame.”

Spears did call Kelly "a good coach" who has done a "phenomenal job in college football" and brings "cache and credibility" to the job. However, that might not matter in the long run.

“This is a different animal that you’re dealing with in Louisiana,” Spears said.

Kelly and the Tigers will look to bounce back from their opening week loss when they host Southern on Saturday.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET in Death Valley.